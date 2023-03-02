Target, Macy's and Best Buy see consumers cut back, search for discounts

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Target, Macy's and Best Buy see consumers cut back, search for discounts

  • 0
Target, Macy's and Best Buy see consumers cut back, search for discounts

Target, Best Buy, Macy's and other chains say shoppers have shifted their spending to paying for groceries and household basics.

 Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Big retailers say consumer demand is starting to buckle from the strain of inflation and customers are making changes in how they shop.

Target, Best Buy, Macy's and other chains say shoppers have pulled back on discretionary goods like clothing, electronics and home improvement. They have shifted their spending to paying for groceries and household basics.

"Spiraling inflation forced families to put discretionary purchases on hold and focus most of their spending on necessities," Target CEO Brian Cornell said this week.

The slowdown could mean consumers will see more discounts on shelves as stores look for ways to entice shoppers and work down their inventory.

The rate of inflation has eased on clothing, for example, while prices have dropped on electronics.

"The promotional environment went a little bit deeper, and we believe it's going to go a little bit longer," Under Armour finance chief David Bergman said last month.

Several retailers predict that changes in consumer behavior will lead to a sales decline this year.

"The consumer electronics industry continues to feel the effects of the broader macro environment and its impact on consumers," Best Buy finance chief Matt Bilunas said. Best Buy predicts its comparable sales will decline 3% to 6% this year.

Some discount chains may benefit from consumers seeking out bargains. TJX, the parent of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, said it expects comparable sales to grow by up to 3% this year. Shopper visits to discount grocers such as Aldi have also increased, according to analytics firm Placer.ai.

The retail sector as a whole faces a more difficult year than the last two.

Bankruptcies are piling up: Party City, Tuesday Morning, mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons and Independent Pet Partners, a pet store retailer, have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Joann Fabric and other chains are also on bankruptcy watch, according to credit rating agencies. These companies have struggled for years and are most vulnerable to challenging economic conditions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.