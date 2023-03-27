 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations
during the first half of the week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 38.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 38.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Teenage woman kills 3 students and 3 adults at private Christian school in Nashville

  • Updated
  • 0

A female shooter who appeared to be a teenager fatally shot three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, before she was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

The shooter, who has not been identified, entered the Covenant School via a side door and was armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun, said Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron. She fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the school before police fatally shot her on the second floor, Aaron said.

The first call on the shooting came in at 10:13 a.m. and the shooter was dead at 10:27 a.m., he said.

One police officer who responded to the scene was wounded from cut glass, he added. There were no other people wounded.

All three of the students were pronounced dead after arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the medical center said.

The shooting garnered a massive police and fire response, and concerned families gathered outside the school to wait for word of their loved ones.

The incident is the 19th shooting at a school or university so far this year in which at least one person was wounded, according to a CNN tally. Last week, two faculty members were shot and wounded by a student at a high school in Denver, Colorado, and the student was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church. The school teaches preschool through 6th grade, according to its website.

On a typical day it has 209 students and 42 staff members, Aaron said.

