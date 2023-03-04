Tesla recalls almost 3,500 Model Y cars for loose bolts

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Henderson, Union and Posey Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&