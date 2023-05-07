Texas mall massacre suspect identified as witnesses describe horror of the shooting spree that killed 8 people

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS GALLATIN HARDIN WABASH WHITE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON VANDERBURGH IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY CALDWELL CRITTENDEN HENDERSON HOPKINS LYON TRIGG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, CADIZ, CARMI, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HENDERSON, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.