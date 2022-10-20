Texas sues Google over alleged 'indiscriminate' biometric data collection

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Texas sues Google over alleged 'indiscriminate' biometric data collection

  • 0

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Google on Thursday, alleging the tech giant had violated the state's biometric privacy law by "indiscriminately" collecting voiceprints and facial recognition data from users and non-users of the company's products without their consent.

The lawsuit, filed in Texas' Midland County District Court, claims the company's broad application of facial recognition technology in Google Photos, as well as its use of voice recognition technology in its line of smart speakers and other home products, is a violation of the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Google Photos, Google scans uploaded images to identify and categorize pictured subjects, including people who may not have been aware their faces would be analyzed or stored, the complaint said. The company has also allegedly listened in on Texans "without regard to whether a speaker has consented to Google's indiscriminate voice printing," according to the complaint.

The complaint describes Google's Nest Hub Max, a smart home display with a built-in camera, as "a modern Eye of Sauron—constantly watching and waiting to identify a face it knows."

"All across the state, everyday Texans have become unwitting cash cows being milked by Google for profits," the complaint said.

Texas is one of just a few states with a law governing the use of biometric data, and this marks the second time that Texas has invoked the 2009 law to file a suit against a company. In February, the state claimed a now-shuttered Facebook photo-tagging tool — which was the subject of a $650 million biometric privacy settlement in Illinois last year — had also been a violation of the Texas biometric law.

Texas has multiple lawsuits ongoing against Google, including two other consumer protection cases and an antitrust case targeting Google's dominance in digital advertising.

-- CNN's Rachel Metz contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.