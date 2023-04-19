The Benadryl challenge on TikTok leads to the death of a teenager

An urgent alert for parents tonight about a deadly TikTok challenge that teens are participating in.
The "Benadryl challenge" has teens consuming 12 to 14 Benadryl tablets at a time. It recently killed a 13-year-old in Ohio after he attempted the challenge.
Doctors say parents need to sit down with their kids tonight and explain the dangers.
By taking that many tablets at one time, it can have serious and often dangerous consequences.
"You can overdose on Benadryl. If you take enough to where you are too sleepy, they can go to sleep and they can quit breathing," said Dr. Kailyn Kahre, Emergency Medicine Physician at Ascension St. Vincent. "If you take too much, then you kind of go past that sleepy stage and you go into this hyper-excitable other end of the spectrum where everything is kind of hyped up and really amped up. At that point the Benadryl can cause your heart to go into a fatal rhythm."
This is just one of hundreds of TikTok challenges teens are being exposed to. From cinnamon to tide pods, many of these have harmful effects and young adults should avoid experimenting with them.
"I think these trends happen because social media and kids and they sometimes get bored so they are like what can we do around our house," said Dr. Kahre. "Kids think its over the counter, and it cant be that harmful."
Parents are advised to sit down and talk to their children about what they are exposed to online and the dangers that can come from it. That's something that Newburgh Mom, Gretchen Dimmett says she has done with her daughter.
"I have a daughter who is 15-years-old and its just so scary to think about things like that cause you want to trust your kids and put every bit of faith you can into them," said Dimmett. "But there's always something that's lurking out there that could cause them harm."
We reached out to officials with TikTok and they tell 44News, their hearts go out to the family of the 13-year-old and say that once they are aware of dangerous content they try to take it down as soon as possible.