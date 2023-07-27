The Dow is on pace to do something today it hasn’t done since 1897

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air today and
Friday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

The Dow is on pace to do something today it hasn’t done since 1897

  • 0

New York (CNN) — The Dow is on pace for its best run in 126 years.

The blue-chip stock index on Wednesday notched its 13th straight day of gains, its best winning streak since 1987 and its highest level since February 2022.

If the Dow closes higher for a 14th consecutive session, that would be its longest run of consecutive gains since May 1897.

Should the Dow end the day higher today, and for a 15th straight day on Friday, that would mark the index’s longest daily winning streak ever.

The Dow, up 7% for the year, was flat Thursday after rallying in recent weeks as cooler-than-expected inflation data has investors more optimistic that a soft landing, or no recession, could be in the cards for the economy.

That, in turn, has spurred investors to snap up shares of cyclical stocks, or shares of companies that are sensitive to the economy.

Strong earnings and investor optimism about tech — particularly fueled by interest in AI — has also helped stocks pick up steam throughout the year. The Nasdaq surged 1.4% Thursday, boosted by a stronger-than-expected quarterly financial report from Meta.

The Dow’s rally bodes well for Wall Street, since it suggests that the market’s gains are continuing to broaden beyond just the seven Big Tech stocks that have dominated this year.

A rally in the blue-chip index also tends to foreshadow gains across the market.

The broader S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday.

The market isn’t out of the woods yet

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates to their highest level in 22 years — as markets expected — but officials said they haven’t ruled out a rate hike later this year.

“We believe the market may underestimate the Fed’s resolve to keep rates higher for longer. This is a Fed that cares more about inflation than recession,” said Rhys Williams, chief strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Traders are currently pricing in six rate cuts for 2024, though they remain divided on the magnitude of those cuts, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Some investors say that the central bank is unlikely to pivot as soon as Wall Street expects, or as quickly.

“We believe the market is a little ahead of itself expecting significant cuts to the policy rate in 2024 given the overall stickiness of inflation and signs that certain parts of the economy are reaccelerating, housing being one of them,” said Mike Sanders, portfolio manager and head of fixed income at Madison Investments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you