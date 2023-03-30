The FTC should investigate OpenAI and block GPT over 'deceptive' behavior, AI policy group claims

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by late in the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday, April 08. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&