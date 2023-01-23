The man who wrestled a gun from California shooting suspect at Alhambra dance hall thought he was going to die: 'This was it,' he said

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... A strong low pressure system will pass through or just south of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The precipitation will initially fall in the form of rain before transitioning to snow late in the evening and overnight. The snow will likely be wet and heavy and will result in slippery travel conditions. Most locations will see 1 to 3 inches of snow before transitioning back to mainly rain late Wednesday morning or early afternoon. Roadways may become slush covered and slippery late Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Stay tuned for updates.