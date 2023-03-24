The US government is seeing 'an increasing number' of TikTok-like data security cases

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo.

.Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall
expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River.  The
river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Tuesday morning to a crest of 38.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

The US government is seeing 'an increasing number' of TikTok-like data security cases

  • 0

The US government is tracking a growing number of foreign-linked business transactions that pose potential data risks to national security similar to those raised by TikTok, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Thursday.

At a House Appropriations Committee hearing, Yellen said regulators charged with screening foreign investment deals for national security risks have witnessed a rise in such cases, but she declined to discuss specifics.

"When it comes to data, we're seeing an increasing number of cases that do present risks around this issue of the type that have been mentioned in connection with TikTok," Yellen told Iowa Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson.

Yellen reiterated that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States — the multi-agency panel chaired by the Treasury Department that performs the reviews — will not approve any transaction that undermines national security.

Those remarks echoed a statement from earlier in the day from a Department spokesperson, and they coincided with TikTok CEO Shou Chew's testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Chew struggled to convince hostile Democrats and Republicans that TikTok user data will be secure from Chinese government spying under an initiative called Project Texas, as lawmakers at times bluntly said they did not believe his promises.

Yellen did not elaborate on CFIUS' continuing negotiations with TikTok except to say that the litigation connected to the talks is still ongoing, after Hinson asked Yellen to explain the reasons for delay.

Yellen added that Treasury has requested more funds to bolster its own network defenses as she described the agency as a major target for cyberattacks.

"We've requested increases to be able to do that, especially given the role that the Department plays in imposing sanctions," Yellen said. "We are a target of a serious number of cyberattacks and we are investing very heavily in cybersecurity to meet very high standards."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

