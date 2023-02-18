These 26 words 'created the internet.' Now the Supreme Court may be coming for them

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson, Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties. .Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by Monday. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&