 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Scattered Snow Showers Through Friday Morning...

Scattered snow showers will continue to impact the area this
morning as a disturbance moves through the region. Light
accumulations of a dusting are possible, but some narrow swaths of
heavier bursts of snow could cause localized amounts around a
half an inch. Most of the accumulation will be confined to grassy
and elevated surfaces. With temperatures near freezing, a few
slick spots are possible on wet roadways this morning. Visibility
may also be reduced briefly.

Morning travelers should use extra caution, especially on bridges
and overpasses. Snow showers are expected to taper off to
lingering flurries by the afternoon.

Tim Cook agrees to a massive pay cut

  • 0

Apple CEO Tim Cook has agreed to cut his pay this year after shareholders rebelled.

The world's largest tech company said it would reduce Cook's target pay package to $49 million, 40% lower than his target pay for 2022 and about half Cook's $99.4 million total compensation that he was granted last year.

The vast majority of Cook's 2022 compensation — about 75% — was tied up in company shares, with half of that dependent on share price performance.

But shareholders voted against Cook's pay package after Apple's stock fell nearly 27% last year. The vote is nonbinding, but the board's compensation committee said it took the vote into consideration.

"The compensation committee balanced shareholder feedback, Apple's exceptional performance, and a recommendation from Mr. Cook to adjust his compensation in light of the feedback received," the company said in its annual proxy statement released Thursday.

This year, the executive's share award target has been cut to $40 million. About $30 million, or three-quarters, of that is linked to share price performance.

Cook's base salary of $3 million will stay the same, the company said, as well as a $6 million bonus.

The board said it believes Cook's new pay package is "responsive to shareholder feedback, while continuing both to align pay with performance and to recognize Mr. Cook's outstanding leadership."

The tech boss, who has headed up Apple since 2011, is estimated to have a personal wealth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Apple's share price, like other tech companies, plunged last year as coronavirus lockdowns shuttered some of its factories in China. Supply chain bottlenecks and fears that a global economic slowdown would crimp demand also dragged down its stock.

In January last year, the tech giant became the first publicly traded company to notch a $3 trillion market capitalization, yet has has shed nearly $1 billion of that value since.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.