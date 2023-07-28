Tupperware shares are up 165% this week as meme stock mania takes hold

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Warrick, northeastern
Vanderburgh, Spencer, eastern Gibson, Pike, Daviess, eastern
Henderson, Muhlenberg, McLean, northeastern Hopkins and northeastern
Webster Counties through 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/...

At 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Patoka
to near Lynnville to 6 miles northwest of St. Joseph to Madisonville.
Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Lynnville around 810 PM CDT.
Stanley, Eureka and Folsomville around 815 PM CDT.
Petersburg around 915 PM EDT.
Owensboro around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Rockport,
Livermore and Grandview.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70.
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 136.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 2 and 51.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 25 and 60.
Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 65.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000
PM EDT/ for southwestern Indiana...and south central and northwestern
Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CHRISTIAN             DAVIESS               FULTON
GRAVES                HENDERSON             HICKMAN
HOPKINS               LYON                  MARSHALL
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ,
CALHOUN, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MAYFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY,
OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PRINCETON, AND ROCKPORT.

Tupperware shares are up 165% this week as meme stock mania takes hold

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupperware products are offered for sale at a retail store on April 10, in Chicago.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The meme traders are back. Shares of Tupperware (TUP) have exploded by about 165% this week and more than 300% over the last month for no discernible reason.

The Florida-based container company has been in hot water for some time. Sales are on the decline and Tupperware even warned in April that it was on the brink of bankruptcy.

In early June, the New York Stock Exchange even notified Tupperware that it was in noncompliance with the exchange’s rules because its market capitalization was too low, less than $50 million, over a period of 30 trading days. Tupperware’s average closing price, the notification said, was also less than $1 for that period — below the exchange’s threshold.

In early July, BlackRock stepped in as an investment partner to Tupperware, possibly to help them manage their debt load. But no new material announcements or changes have been made since then.

The surge in stock price would make some sense if there were any indication that the company had begun a turnaround or found an eligible buyer. But there’s no evidence that either of those things has happened.

There are, however, posts on Reddit that could offer an explanation.

“YEESH,” wrote one user about the company’s outlook. “Still threw $3,000 at it. Did the same with [Bed Bath & Beyond] last summer. As long as I’m not playing with too much and have a stop loss I’m ok with losing a few hundred dollars for a chance to moon again.”

“This will be the next big short squeeze, I went all in yesterday,” commented another.

On Thursday, the trading volume for Tupperware was three times higher than the prior 30-day average, according to FactSet.

It appears that, like GameStop and movie theater chain AMC before it, Redditors are trying to send the 77-year-old struggling business “to the moon.”

Also like other meme stocks, shares of Tupperware have been highly shorted. That means a lot of traders are betting that the stock has further to fall.

Before you join the “Tupperware party,” remember that meme stocks tend to be very volatile, with sweeping highs and lows. Libra Investment Services warned on Friday that investors in Tupperware face a high risk of loss.

Tupperware shares are still down nearly 30% year to date.

The company did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

