‘Twisted Metal’ milks the PlayStation game to offer up a vehicle for Anthony Mackie

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air today and
Friday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

‘Twisted Metal’ milks the PlayStation game to offer up a vehicle for Anthony Mackie

  • 0

(CNN) — With 2023 having already produced one great post-apocalyptic series based on a video game (a.k.a. “The Last of Us”), a second was probably too much to ask. “Twisted Metal” – a Peacock series spun out of the PlayStation game – manages to start with a rush of zany energy courtesy of the writers behind “Deadpool,” before hitting potholes as it becomes too over-the-top to justify the ride.

Anthony Mackie appears to be having a lot of fun playing John Doe, the nameless “milkman” tasked with delivering material between walled cities in a society upended by a technological crash, driving the lawless highways with only his car (who he talks to regularly) as company.

Yet John’s life changes in two ways – first, when the leader of New San Francisco (Neve Campbell) offers him a chance to stay there permanently, finding a true home in exchange for making a run to acquire a package in New Chicago; and when he picks up Quiet (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Encanto’s” Stephanie Beatriz), who is out for revenge having lost her brother.

The two bicker and eventually bond over the course of their travels, while encountering an increasingly bizarre cast of characters, including an insane clown named Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnett, and physically portrayed by pro wrestler Joel Seanoa) and a near-equally crazed lawman (Thomas Haden Church) whose minions were responsible for the death of Quiet’s brother.

Mackie and Beatriz are consistently better than the material – they share one very funny scene involving a children’s ball pit – which really begins to veer off the road when the pair make it to Las Vegas and encounter Arnett’s emotionally needy if murderous clown. (In this case, what happens in Vegas really should stay there.)

Adapted by Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”) working with “Deadpool’s” Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the 10 half-hour episodes lean into that film franchise’s comedic, hard-R-rated sensibility. It’s the kind of world where John gets enthusiastic about new wiper blades, mostly because they’re swell for removing blood from the windshield.

“Do you ever stop talking?” someone asks his motor-mouthed character.

“Twisted Metal” does seek to flesh out its rather slim road-warrior premise with flashbacks puttying in the pasts of key (and not so key) players, including glimpses of what happened when everything went to hell.

Mackie’s mere presence in a streaming series before suiting up for Marvel’s next “Captain America” sequel is probably a win for Peacock, but the road between New San Francisco and New Chicago ought to be paved with a bit more than that. And while his milkman might deliver the goods, “Twisted Metal,” by the time it rolls across the first-season finish line, ultimately doesn’t.

“Twisted Metal” premieres July 27 on Peacock.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

