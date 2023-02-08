Twitter access in Turkey is restored, according to network monitoring firm

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Saline and Williamson. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson and
Union.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Eldorado, Shawneetown,
Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Galatia,
Ridgway, Equality, Cynthiana, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills,
Blairsville, Kasson, Raleigh, Elizabethtown and Stonefort.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Twitter access in Turkey is restored, according to network monitoring firm

Twitter access in Turkey is restored, according to network monitoring firm

Access to Twitter has been restricted in Turkey. Aerial photo shows the destruction in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, February, 8, following the earthquake this week.

 Ahmet Akpolat/DIA/AP

Access to Twitter has been restored in Turkey, according to internet monitoring company Netblocks.

"The restoration comes after authorities held a meeting with Twitter to 'remind Twitter of its obligations' on content takedowns and disinformation, " the firm tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, NetBlocks said traffic filtering had been applied at the internet service provider level that was preventing Twitter users from reaching the social media site.

The report coincided with user claims that Twitter was inaccessible in the country still reeling from a devastating earthquake and as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began a tour of the affected region. The Turkish Police Force said Wednesday it had arrested five people and detained 18 after sharing "provocative posts."

Social media users had earlier lambasted the curbs.

"While all rescue teams are communicating with Twitter, it's a good idea to turn off Twitter to silence dissent. Good for you," prominent Turkish journalist Fatih Altayli wrote Wednesday on his Twitter account. Altayli has been coordinating aid efforts through Twitter since Monday.

Turkish actor and comedian Cem Yilmaz tweeted: "Is there an explanation for the restriction on Twitter when it may be useful for saving lives? While many benefits are obvious for 3 days. At a time like this? I give up."

Some Twitter users made appeals to Twitter CEO Elon Musk for help, tagging his Twitter handle in an apparent effort to flag the issue for his attention. Musk later tweeted: "Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be reenabled shortly."

--CNN's Philip Wang contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.