Twitter access in Turkey is restored, according to network monitoring firm

Access to Twitter has been restored in Turkey, according to internet monitoring company Netblocks.
"The restoration comes after authorities held a meeting with Twitter to 'remind Twitter of its obligations' on content takedowns and disinformation, " the firm tweeted.
Earlier on Wednesday, NetBlocks said traffic filtering had been applied at the internet service provider level that was preventing Twitter users from reaching the social media site.
The report coincided with user claims that Twitter was inaccessible in the country still reeling from a devastating earthquake and as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began a tour of the affected region. The Turkish Police Force said Wednesday it had arrested five people and detained 18 after sharing "provocative posts."
Social media users had earlier lambasted the curbs.
"While all rescue teams are communicating with Twitter, it's a good idea to turn off Twitter to silence dissent. Good for you," prominent Turkish journalist Fatih Altayli wrote Wednesday on his Twitter account. Altayli has been coordinating aid efforts through Twitter since Monday.
Turkish actor and comedian Cem Yilmaz tweeted: "Is there an explanation for the restriction on Twitter when it may be useful for saving lives? While many benefits are obvious for 3 days. At a time like this? I give up."
Some Twitter users made appeals to Twitter CEO Elon Musk for help, tagging his Twitter handle in an apparent effort to flag the issue for his attention. Musk later tweeted: "Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be reenabled shortly."
