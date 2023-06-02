 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Two arrested after deputies find 7,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs in hotel room

  • Updated
  • 0
Charles Mackey and Robert Black are in custody on multiple drug charges after deputies found around 7,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth and other paraphernalia in a hotel room.

 Bingham County Sheriff/East Idaho News

FORT HALL, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) -- Two Arizona men are in custody on multiple drug charges after deputies found around 7,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth and other paraphernalia in a hotel room Wednesday evening.

Bingham County Sheriff deputies were called to the Fort Hall Casino Hotel around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a possible wanted subject in a room, according to a news release. When deputies arrived, the man had left the hotel room but two other people were inside.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found approximately 7,000 “Dirty 30” suspected fentanyl pills, 8.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 115.93 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other various drug paraphernalia items.

Charles Mackey, 37, and Robert Black, 37, were arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of paraphernalia.

“The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police Department would like to thank Fort Hall Police and the Shoshone Bannock Casino Security / Staff for their assistance in this case. There is a great partnership amongst all of us that is very fruitful in our joint efforts against crime,” the news release says.

The wanted man who was the subject of the original call has not been apprehended.

