...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to
Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in
Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All
of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

Two inmates, including a murderer convicted of double homicide, escape Virginia prison

Authorities are looking for Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Robertsville, Tennessee, left, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia, right, who escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia.

 From Washington County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, Thursday afternoon and are on the run, according to a Facebook post from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office.

A $5,000 reward each is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the two escaped convicts.

The two inmates are identified as 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, a federal inmate, and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson, who is a murderer convicted for a double homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly wearing white t-shirts. They are believed to be travelling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV with Virginia license plates that has "visible damage" on its rear.

However, their direction of travel is unknown at this time, the sheriff's office said.

