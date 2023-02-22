Two puppies test positive for cocaine after chase in Mount Juliet

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise to a crest of
36.5 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam is cresting, and is forecast to fall
beginning this afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to begin to
fall later today. It will fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Two puppies test positive for cocaine after chase in Mount Juliet

  • Updated
  • 0
Puppies test positive for cocaine after a Mount Juliet Police car chase.

 Mount Juliet Police/WSMV

MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A person was charged with animal cruelty and evidence tampering after two puppies tested positive for cocaine, according to officials.

Shanchez Beddingfield, 22, of Nashville, was initially arrested on Feb. 15 after she allegedly led Mount Juliet Police officers on a chase. The car she was driving was a 2009 Nissan Rogue stolen from Nashville on Feb. 11 during an armed robbery, according to police.

Officers were able to intercept the car on Lebanon Road near Springmont Boulevard after the car was spiked and became disabled near Old Hickory Boulevard and I-40.

Beddingfield and two other people were arrested. They were all wanted for various charges in Nashville and Rutherford County.

Meth and marijuana were found in the SUV and one suspect told officials he swallowed fentanyl during the chase.

Two puppies were also in the car and were taken into the care of Mount Juliet Animal Care & Control officers.

The day after the chase, animal control officers found a plastic baggy inside one of the puppy’s stools. Both puppies were then rushed to the veterinarian for an exam. Both the puppies tested positive for cocaine and additional charges were filed against Beddingfield.

The Mount Juliet Police Department said the pups are doing fine.