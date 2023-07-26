‘Ultra-rare’ Apple sneakers on sale for $50,000

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air today and
Friday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

‘Ultra-rare’ Apple sneakers on sale for $50,000

(CNN) — When you think of Apple, it’s likely that what first springs to mind is a conveyor belt of revolutionary tech rather than a pair of sneakers.

But a pair of “ultra-rare” Apple sneakers is now being sold by auctioneers Sotheby’s for $50,000, fetching a higher price tag than any current Apple product.

Complete with the rainbow Apple logo on the tongue and side, the white trainers were custom-made for the company’s employees as a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-1990s.

“Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence,” Sotheby’s said in its catalog.

Although producing sneakers is unusual for Apple, in 1986 the tech brand released a range of clothing and accessories dubbed “The Apple Collection,” featuring mugs, umbrellas, bags, keyrings and even a sailboard, all emblazoned with the rainbow Apple logo, according to a catalog published that year. The previous year, 22,000 people bought Apple shirts from the company.

These were known as “white label products” – manufactured by a third-party company such as Lamy, Honda or Braun, but sold by Apple using its own branding and logo.

The size 10.5 trainers are new in their box and come with a pair of red laces, Sotherby’s said, but they show some signs of aging including yellowing around the midsoles and glue as well as light marks on the toe boxes.

This pair of sneakers is not the first vintage Apple product to have sold for an eyewatering sum in recent months.

A first-edition 2007 iPhone sold for more than $190,000 at auction last month, far exceeding the auctioneer’s estimate, while a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs fetched $200,000 at an auction in November 2022.

