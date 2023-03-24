Union urges pilots to 'increase vigilance' to prevent close calls

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo.

.Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall
expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River.  The
river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin and Hardin. In Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
In western Kentucky, Crittenden, Henderson, Union and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 811 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield,
Marion, Chandler, Sturgis, Breckinridge Center, Melody Hill,
Darmstadt, Clay, Rosiclare, Uniontown, Corydon, Kasson,
Elberfeld, Cave-in-Rock, Waverly and Elizabethtown.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds...

Strong gusty winds have developed behind the back edge of the rain
this evening. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible after
the rain ends late this evening and overnight. The gusty winds
may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT/2 AM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT/2 AM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ TO
NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer
Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ to noon CDT /1 PM EDT/
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

The largest US airline pilots union is counseling its members to be more focused to avoid additional close calls. There have been multiple close calls on runways this year which have raised questions about air safety.

 Kena Betancur/VIEW press/Corbis News/Getty Images/FILE

The largest US airline pilots union is counseling its members to be more focused to avoid additional close calls. There have been multiple close calls on runways this year which have raised questions about air safety.

The Air Line Pilots Association issued a safety alert encouraging pilots to "increase vigilance" and "prevent complacency" in themselves and others. "Maintaining vigilance and promoting vigilance in others is always vital, but it is especially critical during periods of dynamic change," the alert said.

This alert has been sent just two days after the Federal Aviation Administration told airlines in an industrywide bulletin to step up vigilance at airports because of the close calls on or near runways.

Friday's alert noted that the rapid hiring for aviation positions, and with pilots upgrading into new aircraft and shifting between captain and co-pilot roles, meant many people are performing new roles.

"Reducing distractions where possible, disciplined procedures and communications, and effective crew resource management help manage strains on the system," the alert said.

The bulletin encouraged pilots to submit voluntary safety reports and be observant of any loss of situational awareness in fellow pilots to help ensure flight safety.

On Thursday, the head of the nation's air traffic controllers said there have been too many near collisions at airports and laid out steps to avoid more, including more supervisor oversight in control towers and extra controller training for "unusual circumstances."

"Even though we all know that multiple levels of safety are built into our system, there is no question that we are seeing too many close calls," said Tim Arel, chief operating officer of the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Organization.

The five steps laid out by Arel in an agencywide memo follow last week's FAA safety summit focusing on the recent series of near-collisions. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating six incidents this year alone.

"Our dedication to continuous improvement demands that we dig deep to identify the underlying factors and address them," Arel said. "With the summer travel season just around the corner, airlines and the traveling public have high expectations."

The most serious types of near-collisions on US runways this year are about double the rate seen in the past, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday.

"In past years, they've occurred at roughly a rate of once per month," he told a Senate panel. "Right now, they are this year occurring at a rate that is double that."

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Pete Muntean contributed to this report