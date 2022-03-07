US Gas Hits a Record: $4.14 per Gallon

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Golconda. .The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for multiple locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today, dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&