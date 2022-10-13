 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20
percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger today
and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday for southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.


* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
of 25 to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday
afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

US high school seniors of 2022 had lowest average ACT score in more than three decades. But scores have for years been going down

New data shows that US universities fell in the world rankings while Chinese universities rose. CNN's chief business correspondent Christine Romans reports on the rankings and a significant drop in average ACT test scores.

The US high school graduating class of 2022 had the lowest average ACT score in more than three decades, the organization behind the test said on Wednesday, noting the class also endured the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for three academic years.

The ACT is a standardized exam used in college admissions and administered by a nonprofit with the same name. This year, the average ACT score was the lowest it's been since 1991, the organization said in a news release.

And it's the fifth year in a row that average scores have been going down, ACT CEO Janet Godwin said in a statement.

"The magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming, as we see rapidly growing numbers of seniors leaving high school without meeting the college-readiness benchmark in any of the subjects we measure," Godwin said.

According to data released by ACT this week, more than 40% of 2022 high school graduates did not meet any of the ACT college readiness benchmarks, which include the subjects of English, reading, math and science.

But the declines aren't solely because of the pandemic, but rather "evidence of longtime systemic failures that were exacerbated by the pandemic," Godwin cautioned.

"A return to the pre-pandemic status quo would be insufficient and a disservice to students and educators. These systemic failures require sustained collective action and support for the academic recovery of high school students as an urgent national priority and imperative," the CEO added.

CNN also reported last month that math and reading scores for 9-year-olds in the US also plummeted between 2020 and 2022, declining by a level not seen in decades. At the time, US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said those results were connected to the loss of in-person classroom time and said the country was in an education crisis.

But National Center for Education Statistics commissioner Peggy Carr had highlighted it wasn't just the pandemic that caused learning disruptions for students.

"School shootings, violence, and classroom disruptions are up, as are teacher and staff vacancies, absenteeism, cyberbullying, and students' use of mental health services. This information provides some important context for the results we're seeing from the long-term trend assessment," Carr said at the time.

