Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Walmart warns it's in for a tough year

Walmart on Tuesday forecast slower sales and profit growth as inflation takes its toll. Pictured is a Walmart store in Dunwoody, Georgia, in 2022.

 Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Walmart had a strong holiday shopping season, but the year ahead will be more challenging for America's largest retailer.

Walmart forecast slower sales and profit growth, disappointing investors and sending its stock down during morning trading Tuesday.

However, Walmart notched an 8.3% sales increase during its latest quarter at US stores open for at least one year, the company said Tuesday, with more customers buying its private label brands and more higher-income households shopping at its stores.

Growth during the holidays was led by grocery sales, the company said, as shoppers bought essentials instead of gifts. Government inflation data shows that grocery prices have increased 11.3% over the last year, and more shoppers are turning to discount chains like Walmart to save money. Sales were slower for traditional holiday products like toys, electronics and clothing, a sign that some consumers were cautious on discretionary spending.

Walmart recently announced that it will raise its minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour as it tries to retain store workers in a tight labor market for lower-wage industries. (Home Depot on Tuesday also said it will spend $1 billion this year to raise wages and other compensation.)

Walmart's raise will impact profit, squeezing margins at the same time as its core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation, which could dent its sales this year.

"The consumer is still very pressured," Walmart CFO John Rainey told CNBC. "And if you look at economic indicators, balance sheets are running thinner and savings rates are declining relative to previous periods. And so that's why we take a pretty cautious outlook on the rest of the year."

The retail sector as a whole faces a more difficult period. Holiday sales were sluggish for many retailers, and the industry is expected to have a weaker 2023.

Bankruptcies are piling up: Party City, Tuesday Morning, mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons and Independent Pet Partners, a pet store retailer, have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Joann Fabric and other chains are also on bankruptcy watch, according to credit rating agencies. These companies have struggled for years and are most vulnerable to challenging economic conditions.

