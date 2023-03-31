What Americans think of a TikTok ban

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey, Union
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Hardin, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 30 the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 24.2 feet Monday,
April 10.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Half of Americans support a US government ban on TikTok.

 MclittleStock/Adobe Stock

Half of Americans support a US government ban on TikTok, while 22% oppose the idea and more than a quarter are unsure, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Friday.

The survey results — collected in the days before and after TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress on March 23 — highlight the company's challenges in persuading the public TikTok does not pose a national security risk.

But it also underscores that significant portions of the country, 28% of Americans, remain uncertain about a ban on TikTok, suggesting they do not have firm views on the matter.

Opposition to banning TikTok is significantly higher among younger Americans (46% of respondents aged 18-29) than among older ones (15% of those aged 50-64 and just 4% of those 65 or older oppose it) and among those that use TikTok (56% opposed) versus those who do not (11% opposed).

Some 19% of TikTok users did express support for a US government ban, however.

Those who know of TikTok's connections to China are more than twice as likely to support a US government ban than those who are not aware of the link (60% vs. 27%), according to the survey.

The survey found, however, that most Americans — nearly two-thirds (64%) — are aware of TikTok's China connection.

There is a partisan gap as well, with 60% of Republicans or those who lean Republican in favor of banning TikTok, Pew found, compared to 43% of Democrats or those who lean Democratic.

The findings are largely consistent with a Washington Post poll conducted in mid-March, and a CBS News-YouGov poll done in the days leading up to Chew's testimony.

