Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

What we know about the Nashville shooter Audrey Hale

  • Updated
  • 0

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old former Covenant School student who killed six people at the school Monday, carefully planned the attack, according to officials.

Hale's parents, who lived with the shooter, said Hale was under a doctor's care for an "emotional disorder," Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference Tuesday.

The shooter had various writings and maps of the school, as well as drawings of how to enter, Drake said.

We know that Hale left home Monday morning with a red bag and that Hale's mother did not know weapons were inside, Drake said.

Authorities continue to work to answer questions about who Hale was and the motive behind the school shooting. While the shooter's gender identity is unclear, police told CNN Hale was assigned female at birth and that Hale used "male pronouns" on social media.

The shooter sent a message to a former classmate before the shooting

Less than 20 minutes before the shooting, Hale sent an eerie Instagram message to Averianna Patton, a former basketball teammate who told CNN's Don Lemon she's "still trying to process it all."

"I knew her well when we were kids," Patton told Lemon on "CNN This Morning" Tuesday. Patton, now a Nashville radio host, said she hasn't had a relationship with the suspect since they were children and has only ever referred to Hale as Audrey or "she."

"I didn't know the adult ... I don't know that side of her," Patton told Lemon when asked about the suspect.

Patton said she received the Instagram message at 9:57 a.m., which read, "One day this will make more sense. I've left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen," according to screen grabs sent to CNN affiliate WTVF.

Patton said she was not sure why Hale reached out. "I'm asking God the same question," Patton told Lemon.

Hale graduated from a Nashville art college

Hale graduated from Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville last year, the school's president confirmed to CNN. A LinkedIn profile says Hale worked as a freelance graphic designer and a part-time grocery shopper.

An online portfolio that appears to show a collection of Hale's work includes images of professional logos, cartoon animals and an apparent self-portrait. One image included the phrase, "To Be A Kid (forever and ever)."

Hale won "Most Improved" and "Class Participation" awards from Nossi, according to web posts by the college.

A former vice president of the college, Byron Edwards, described Hale as, "... the sweetest little thing. I'm just shocked. My wife and I have been crying all day about it," adding that Hale "was really shy and really good."

CNN's Curt Devine, Audrey Ash and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.