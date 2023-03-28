White House orders flags to half-staff to honor Nashville school shooting victims

States around the country have been ordered to fly flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the nation's latest mass school shooting.

A proclamation from the White House says that flags should fly at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31.

The order applies to all government facilities, but all businesses, community members, and organizations are encouraged to participate in the show of respect.

Authorities said that six people were killed in the shooting, which happened at a Christian elementary school on Monday. Three 9-year-old students were killed in the attack, as were three adults.

As of Tuesday morning, police were searching to find a motive that led to the deadly attack, which ended with the death of the 28-year-old shooter.