Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5
feet on Wednesday. It will then fall below flood stage on
Saturday.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

White House orders flags to half-staff to honor Nashville school shooting victims

  • Updated
  • 0
Flags at half-staff in Evansville

States around the country have been ordered to fly flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the nation's latest mass school shooting.

A proclamation from the White House says that flags should fly at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31.

The order applies to all government facilities, but all businesses, community members, and organizations are encouraged to participate in the show of respect.

Authorities said that six people were killed in the shooting, which happened at a Christian elementary school on Monday. Three 9-year-old students were killed in the attack, as were three adults.

As of Tuesday morning, police were searching to find a motive that led to the deadly attack, which ended with the death of the 28-year-old shooter.

