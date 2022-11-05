With Twitter in chaos, Mastodon is on fire

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&