Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Henderson, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Daviess and Warrick Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday, February 18 the stage was 24.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
37.2 feet on 02/07/2013.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure, police say

Police and EMS crews responded to a call at Disneyland about a woman who fell from a parking structure.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Anaheim Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman who fell off a Disneyland parking structure Saturday night.

Anaheim Police and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure at the Disneyland Resort around 6:50 p.m. for reports of someone having "jumped or fallen" off the structure, police said.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground and rendered medical aid until EMS personnel arrived at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, Anaheim Police said.

CNN has reached out to the Disneyland for comment.

The multilevel parking structure is on the northwest edge of Disneyland in Anaheim. In December, a man in his 50s fell to his death at the parking structure in a suspected suicide, police told CNN affiliate KABC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.