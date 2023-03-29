 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, March 28 the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Woman hospitalized in apparent TikTok prank led by teens inside Target store

TUSTIN, California (KABC) -- Lana Clay-Monaghan didn't know much about pranks posted on social media until she became the victim of one over the weekend.

"I think something very similar to someone abruptly putting something over my head that they wanted to film my reaction," Clay-Monaghan explained while describing the prank.

The new mom of twins was shopping at Target located at The District in Tustin on Sunday, strolling the self-care aisle, when suddenly, she said a bin was placed over her head.

"It obscured my vision," Clay-Monaghan said. "I couldn't hear and I really couldn't breathe and I immediately grabbed for it and started screaming for help."

She said she was disoriented for a few seconds until she was able to get the bin off her head.

That's when she noticed a group of boys laughing and the shining light from their cell phones pointing at her.

"The last thing I said was help and I started to cry and that was the last moment before I went out and I hit the ground," Clay-Monaghan said.

She said she suffers from epilepsy and the sudden stress along with the change in lights and sounds caused her to pass out. She hit her head and didn't gain consciousness until she arrived at the hospital.

The Tustin Police Department told her what happened to her is similar to a prank that's been recorded and posted on TikTok.

Clay-Monaghan now fears a video of her will be posted online.

She wants the teens to be held accountable for the prank gone bad.

"You stand up and say, 'Whatever it was, I was trying to do a prank, I was trying to be funny, we didn't want to hurt her. She's hurt and needs help,'" said Clay-Monaghan. "You don't laugh and run off and hide and coward."

The new mom hopes the teens involved in the prank will do the right thing and come forward.