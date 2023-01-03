World's largest iPhone factory bounces back from Covid disruption that hurt Apple

Weather Alert

.Rounds of heavy rainfall overnight caused local minor flooding. Additional showers and thunderstorms early this morning may result in pockets of more significant flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST/10 AM EST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall totals of up to four inches are expected before the rain ends today, with the highest amounts over southwest Kentucky. Kentucky. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&