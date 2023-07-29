You could win free sandwiches for life if you change your name to ‘Subway’

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Warrick, northeastern
Vanderburgh, Spencer, eastern Gibson, Pike, Daviess, eastern
Henderson, Muhlenberg, McLean, northeastern Hopkins and northeastern
Webster Counties through 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/...

At 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Patoka
to near Lynnville to 6 miles northwest of St. Joseph to Madisonville.
Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Lynnville around 810 PM CDT.
Stanley, Eureka and Folsomville around 815 PM CDT.
Petersburg around 915 PM EDT.
Owensboro around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Rockport,
Livermore and Grandview.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70.
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 136.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 2 and 51.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 25 and 60.
Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 65.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000
PM EDT/ for southwestern Indiana...and south central and northwestern
Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CHRISTIAN             DAVIESS               FULTON
GRAVES                HENDERSON             HICKMAN
HOPKINS               LYON                  MARSHALL
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ,
CALHOUN, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MAYFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY,
OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PRINCETON, AND ROCKPORT.

You could win free sandwiches for life if you change your name to ‘Subway’

  • Updated
  • 0
Fast food chain, Subway announced that one lucky customer who legally changes their first name to “Subway” will be rewarded with free “Deli Hero” subs for life.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CNN) — If you love sandwiches and aren’t all that keen on your name, Subway has an offer for you.

This week, the fast food chain announced that one lucky customer who legally changes their first name to “Subway” will be rewarded with free “Deli Hero” subs for life.

The contest will be open online from August 1 to August 4 at SubwayNameChange.com, and any adult in the US can enter. The winning contestant just needs to agree to the name change if randomly selected. The company said it will reimburse the winner for legal and processing costs connected with the name change.

As the sandwich chain terms it, Subway is putting out a call for “superfans.”

“In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life,” Subway said in announcing the contest.

Earlier this month, Subway debuted a new sandwich featuring cold cuts that are sliced on-site at restaurants rather than pre-portioned.

To introduce its “Deli Hero” collection, the chain implemented an overhaul that took more than two years to complete, according to Subway, which called it “one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made.” It invested more than $80 million in deli meat slicers and installed them in over 20,000 restaurants.

Since debuting the new sandwich, Subway says it has sold more than two million Deli Heroes.

The contest winner must undergo a background check and must provide the company with proof of the name change within four months of accepting the prize, which will be awarded in the form of $50,000 in Subway gift cards.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

