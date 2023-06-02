YouTube will now allow 2020 election denialism content, in policy reversal

New York (CNN) — YouTube on Friday said it will no longer remove content that features false claims that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen, reversing a policy instituted two years ago amid a wave of false claims about the election.
The platform said in a blog post that it will stop removing “content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2020 and other past US Presidential elections.”
