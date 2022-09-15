Zoom hit by brief outage

Zoom was hit by a brief outage Thursday morning, potentially disrupting some of the many users who have come to rely on it for meetings during the pandemic.
There were tens of thousands of user reports of issues with Zoom starting a little bit before 11 a.m. ET, according to data from outage-tracking site Down Detector. By 11:30 a.m., however, the reports of issues had declined significantly.
"We are aware of issues currently impacting Zoom," the company tweeted on Thursday. "Our engineering team is investigating this matter."
According to the company's status page, the issue was identified at 11:30 a.m. ET and resolved at 11:37 a.m ET.
"We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings," the company said in an update. "We will continue to monitor and provide updates as we have them."
