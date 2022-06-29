 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Nation's last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient dies at age 98

  • Updated
  • 0
Hershel "Woody" Williams

Hershel "Woody" Williams (Woody Williams Foundation)

The nation's last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient died on Wednesday.

Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams died early Wednesday morning at the age of 98-years-old while surrounded by his family.

The Woody Williams Foundation, named after Williams himself, announced the news of his passing on Wednesday.

The Louisville-based foundation is a nonprofit organization that's dedicated to honoring Gold Star Families - immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

Williams and the foundation helped build Gold Star Family Monuments around the nation. Williams was in Owensboro in August of 2020 to dedicate one of the monuments there along the riverfront.

Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams stands with Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson during the dedication ceremony for the city's Gold Star Family Monument in 2020

Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams and Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson during the dedication ceremony for the city's Gold Star Family Monument in August 2020

In its news of Williams' passing, the foundation said that it would accept all correspondence and condolences via email at contact@woodywilliams.org or via mail at:

  • Woody Williams Foundation 12123 Shelbyville Rd.
  • Suite 100
  • Louisville, KY 40243

The foundation says that details on funeral and memorial services will be released at a later time.

You can read all about Williams' life and service on the Woody Williams Foundation's website at woodywilliams.org.

