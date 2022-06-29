Nation's last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient dies at age 98

The nation's last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient died on Wednesday.
Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams died early Wednesday morning at the age of 98-years-old while surrounded by his family.
The Woody Williams Foundation, named after Williams himself, announced the news of his passing on Wednesday.
The Louisville-based foundation is a nonprofit organization that's dedicated to honoring Gold Star Families - immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
Williams and the foundation helped build Gold Star Family Monuments around the nation. Williams was in Owensboro in August of 2020 to dedicate one of the monuments there along the riverfront.
In its news of Williams' passing, the foundation said that it would accept all correspondence and condolences via email at contact@woodywilliams.org or via mail at:
- Woody Williams Foundation 12123 Shelbyville Rd.
- Suite 100
- Louisville, KY 40243
The foundation says that details on funeral and memorial services will be released at a later time.
You can read all about Williams' life and service on the Woody Williams Foundation's website at woodywilliams.org.
CWO4 Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, passed away early this morning, June 29, 2022. Woody received the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions at Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/yLqKUmAGDp— U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 29, 2022