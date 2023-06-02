 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Neighborhood cleanup days happening in Owensboro

Owensboro

EVANSVILLE (WEVV)-- An annual effort to beautify Owensboro is back. The first of three neighborhood cleanup efforts is scheduled for Saturday, June 10.

The Shifley-York Alliance will host the first neighborhood cleanup from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on June 10.

The organization is urging everyone who lives in or near the cleanup area  to help pick up litter along sidewalks and streets on their scheduled cleanup day.

A city map shows the boundaries for each of Owensboro's neighborhood alliances. Click here to see it.

To help aid in the effort, the Sanitation Department will be providing free curbside pick-up to alliance residential customers for junk furniture, appliances, tires, and other items. According to the organizers, you need to out those items curbside by the Friday night prior to your scheduled cleanup.

There are restrictions to what the crews are allowed to collect, including construction debris/materials, yard waste, dirt, paint, or any type of liquid.

If you have large items, just call CityAction at 270-687-4444 or e-mail cityaction@owensboro.orgto schedule pick-up.

The deadline is Wednesday June 7. 

Here are the dates and times of the cleanup efforts:

June 10          Shifley-York

June 17          Seven Hills

June 24          Old Owensboro

