Neighborhood cleanup days happening in Owensboro

EVANSVILLE (WEVV)-- An annual effort to beautify Owensboro is back. The first of three neighborhood cleanup efforts is scheduled for Saturday, June 10.
The Shifley-York Alliance will host the first neighborhood cleanup from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on June 10.
The organization is urging everyone who lives in or near the cleanup area to help pick up litter along sidewalks and streets on their scheduled cleanup day.
A city map shows the boundaries for each of Owensboro's neighborhood alliances. Click here to see it.
To help aid in the effort, the Sanitation Department will be providing free curbside pick-up to alliance residential customers for junk furniture, appliances, tires, and other items. According to the organizers, you need to out those items curbside by the Friday night prior to your scheduled cleanup.
There are restrictions to what the crews are allowed to collect, including construction debris/materials, yard waste, dirt, paint, or any type of liquid.
If you have large items, just call CityAction at 270-687-4444 or e-mail cityaction@owensboro.orgto schedule pick-up.
The deadline is Wednesday June 7.
Here are the dates and times of the cleanup efforts:
June 10 Shifley-York
June 17 Seven Hills
June 24 Old Owensboro