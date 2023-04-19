Neighborhood Food Market set to take place this Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) — The Junior League of Evansville will be in the Franklin Street area this weekend with their Neighborhood Food Market truck.
I spoke to Lisa Vaughan, Executive Vice President of the Junior League of Evansville, who says they will be handing out free lunches and discounted groceries to members of the community.
"We rotate different neighborhoods to try and meet the needs of all of our community members who are either in food deserts or are having to deal with food insecurity issues" said Vaughan.
She says Junior League has been studying food insecurities for a number of years, and that they work closely with Feed Evansville and other pantries to help as many people as possible.
"We went out in the neighborhoods to hand out lunches and get to know our community and introduce ourselves, and we have found that there is a huge transportation issue where people don't have access to nutritional, healthy, safe food" she continued.
She says the food truck will provide dairy products, milk, cheese, eggs, fresh produce and more.
"I believe this week we are going to have sweet potatoes as part of that produce, fresh meats like hot dogs, ground beef, ground turkey, things of that nature, and also some non perishable items."
You can click here for more information on times and locations of the food truck, as well as to find out how to get involved as a volunteer.