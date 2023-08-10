Neighbors and officials remember the deadly Weinbach explosion one year later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEVV) — Thursday marks exactly one year since the deadly house explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
A patch of grass is now all that remains of 1010 N. Weinbach Ave, after the home that use to belong to Charles and Martina Hite exploded into pieces, claiming not only their lives, but also the life of their neighbor, Jessica Teague.
44News spoke to city officials and nearby residents who recalled that harrowing day.
"I think the entire city was rocked that day, both literally and figuratively. I think when people saw the scope of the devastation, their hearts broke for the Hite family and for Jessica Teague and all of their friends and relatives." said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
"I think our city got a reminder at how professional our police service, our fire department, and ambulance service are in this community" he continued.
City officials and first responders were on scene for days, trying to clear through rubble and debris.
As many as 39 homes were damaged in the deadly blast, with 11 deemed completely uninhabitable.
"The amount of force released in that house explosion was something I’d never seen before. We had windows out in a 500 ft. radius, houses knocked off the foundation that were across the street, porch roofs that were blown into the attic" explained Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly.
44News spoke to the Hite's former neighbor, Arcey Gonzalez. Thankfully, she was not home at the time of the blast. The house she shared with her children became unlivable in a matter of seconds.
"I don't know if there was much that wasn't damaged. Every wall had a crack in it, the seems were split open, the roof had come off the house and come back on top of it, all the glass was broken" said Arcey.
"The recovery process been anything but easy, as she is still searching for a new place to live 365 days later.
"There aren’t a whole lot of words to put to the emotions that you go through. Having this be in the middle of town, and somewhere that I have to drive past on a regular basis. We normally drive by and we say that 'it’s ok, because it has to be." explained Arcey.
She says she can’t imagine other homes being built on top of the site where houses like hers and the Hite family's once stood.
"Something that is as tragic as this experience is, if its humanly possible, it would be beautiful to turn this place into a green space, or put a park here or something that would not be such a scar in the community."
Only time will tell what will become of the current site, but one thing everyone has in common, is a desire to not have to look at a blank space where people’s lives use to be.
If you would like to donate money to Arcey for living expenses to help her and her family, donations can be made to the CashApp username $Pollypokeit.