Neighbors picking up pieces, some left homeless following Evansville home explosion

More than a dozen families are now picking up the pieces, trying to salvage what's left of their homes after an explosion tore through an Evansville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Benjamin and Madison Hite live directly across the street from the house that exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Ave.
Located mere yards away from the immediate blast zone, their home sustained significant damage, enough for the Evansville Building Commission to deem it uninhabitable.
"We lived our entire lives there, one day it's there and now it's not there," Benjamin said. "I thought it was going to be a few broken windows at the worst but no it was like walk in the living room you could look up, see the roof."
The siblings described what it was like to walk through their home, now riddled with holes, with windows blown out, walls knocked down, and every room coated in debris.
"All the insulation, it just fell everywhere," Benjamin said. "Her room, you could see the attic."
"You can see everything," Madison said. "I have rashes on my face from the insulation trying to dig out clothes and everything just so I could have some things to wear."
Though they share the same last name and live across the street, Benjamin and Madison bear no blood relation to Charles and Martina Hite -- two of the victims killed in Wednesday's blast.
The siblings' said their aunt did however work with Charles.
The Hite's home is one of the 11 total deemed uninhabitable and will have to be demolished, with whatever belongings left inside. It's a shocking reality still settling in for the teens, their parents and grandparents who now have no home to return to.
"It's kind of hard to bring back, like get rid of all those memories in that house and just pick up and move," Madison said. "It's just crazy."
But as they face this sudden loss, they have a village to turn to.
"They have been shaken by this; rightfully so," said local American Red Cross Spokesman LaMar Holliday. "In this situation, we are in 'mass care mode,' so that means we are basically talking to those families to assess their needs."
The American Red Cross was on the ground soon following the explosion, providing immediate resources in the immediate aftermath. Now, volunteers are working to house the 15 displaced families and assist them on their road to recovery.
"Natural disaster, home fire or home explosion: we are here to respond," Holliday said. "So, whether the first responders call us, whether the families call us, that's what we're here to do."
It's an unthinkable situation, but many impacted by this tragedy, like Benjamin and Madison Hite, say they're counting their blessings.
Having to say goodbye to three of their neighbors, they know they could have lost more than their homes and belongings.
"It's a sign from God it really is," Madison said. "If my dad hadn't have won those tickets to Bob Walthers', if he wouldn't have taken us there, we would have been [at home] and we probably would have died.
GoFundMe pages have been launched in support of those whose homes have been damaged or completely lost, including one for Benjamin and Madison's family.
A fundraiser has been created for the family of Charles and Martina Hite to assist the family and help with funeral expenses.
A GoFundMe has also been launched for Arcey Gonzalez, another resident who lost their home.