New "BFit by Bob's" Gym Coming to Evansville's Northeast Side

A new gym is in the works for Evansville's northeast side.
Officials say a new "BFit by Bob's" will open near the corner of Lynch Road and Green River Road sometime in late 2022.
The new 40,000 square foot facility will include a variety of fitness attractions including dozens of workout machines, as well as other things like a new CycleX studio, therabody massage, HydroMassage, infrared saunas, and more.
According to the gym's website, the new location will be open 24/7 but will not offer a pool and basketball court, with more fitness space available instead.
You can learn all about the new gym by visiting b.fit/east. You can also see some digital renderings of the new gym location below.