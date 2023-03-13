New Clown Car ride service is now the only ride service in Hopkins Co.

As the city of Madisonville figures out how to address the lack of available cabs or ride services, one clever woman may be your only option.
Kristy Catlett and her company, Clown Car are now the only ride service available in the Hopkins Co. area, now that Blue Dot Cab in Madisonville is no longer in business.
44News spoke to Kristy who said "Clown Car is our taxi service, it started out as a delivery service last September, when I moved back from Indianapolis. We named it Clown Car because I was working as a comedian. I couldn't believe there was no Uber, No lyft, no anything, so that's where Clown Car came from."
Her small transportation business is brand new, and right now the only drivers are her and her brother, though she is looking to expand.
"There is no transportation service besides us in Hopkins County, so that is one of the reasons that we jumped into motion so quickly, because we saw the need and wanted to meet it."
She’s already making an impact on a community in desperate need of more transportation services
"We’ve been instrumental in helping the local recovery center get a lot of the patients back and forth, we’ve helped out at the hospital, the salvation army, anywhere they need us…"
She said that she has reached out to Blue Dot to see if she can help some of their drivers or purchase some of their cabs, as they are currently not being used.
They prefer scheduling rides in advance, but you can reach them at 317 603 8845 or visit their Facebook page.