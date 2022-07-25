New company taking over 5th and Main project in Evansville's downtown

City officials in Evansville, Indiana, say a new company is taking over a major project in the city's downtown.
Officials said Monday that Carmel-based construction company/real estate investment firm CRG Residential had signed an agreement to advance the redevelopment of the property at Fifth Street and Main Street downtown.
At the location, which is the former home of the iconic 420 Main tower and the Sycamore Building, CRG Residential has started conducting site surveys, environmental assessments, and strategizing on how to overcome current economic challenges.
The 18-story tower in the heart of downtown was imploded back in November 2021.
“We understand the community’s heightened enthusiasm in developing a project that can serve as a key anchor at the center of downtown. We intend to move forward quickly to identify and propose a development that will instill pride in the Evansville community,” said CRG President Christopher Reid. “We have had great interest in the Evansville market over the years, and this newest opportunity allows us to pursue our own process to identify what a similar mixed-use project will look like.”
CRG Residential succeeds former developer Domo Development LLC, which successfully led the project through phase I.
"When community leaders approached our team about this project, they shared that the site had been a challenge for decades,” said Domo partner John Hennessey. “We are proud of our work to bring the project to this stage. When approached by local investors about selling our stake in the project, we felt it was, both, the right timing and the right decision for our team and the Evansville community. We look forward to seeing the citizens of Evansville enjoy the benefits of the project's completion.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke commented on the transition in developers, saying, “The delay caused by inflation and supply chain constraints prompted a broader review of how best to proceed."
"Ultimately, the parties agreed that transitioning to a new developer would be beneficial. We are appreciative of Domo’s contributions through phase I and pleased that CRG can partner with the city to complete this vital piece of our downtown plan,” Winnecke continued.