New council member announced at Darmstadt Town Hall meeting

Thursday's meeting was filled with interviews as each candidate for the council spoke in front of everyone in attendance.
The meeting started off with 6 candidates and ended with one appointed.
Before a vote took place one candidate withdrew from the race in the midst of the town hall meeting leaving 5 still standing.
At the end one prevailed as of the council members voted on Darmstadt native and veteran Brinley Wilnerr.
"I am incredibly honored to win the vote," said Brinley Wilnerr. "I know that's what everybody says but I am. I feel that it's going to be a huge responsibility but I am more than prepared, energetic and excited to step up."
Before making this decision each candidate stood in front of the council to answer hard hitting questions such as their vision for Darmstadt's future and if they believe criminal charges should be appointed if a resident is accused of stealing from the town.
Although each candidate gave their best response Wilnerr won the council members over.
This decision for a new council member comes after the resignation of a former member.
After tonights meeting his seat will be filled once he is officially sworn in.