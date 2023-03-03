 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and
southwest Indiana, as well as most of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase late this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

New council member announced at Darmstadt Town Hall meeting

  • Updated
Thursday's meeting was filled with interviews as each candidate for the council spoke in front of everyone in attendance.

The meeting started off with 6 candidates and ended with one appointed.

Before a vote took place one candidate withdrew from the race in the midst of the town hall meeting leaving 5 still standing.

At the end one prevailed as of the council members voted on Darmstadt native and veteran Brinley Wilnerr.

"I am incredibly honored to win the vote," said Brinley Wilnerr. "I know that's what everybody says but I am. I feel that it's going to be a huge responsibility but I am more than prepared, energetic and excited to step up."

Before making this decision each candidate stood in front of the council to answer hard hitting questions such as their vision for Darmstadt's future and if they believe criminal charges should be appointed if a resident is accused of stealing from the town.

Although each candidate gave their best response Wilnerr won the council members over.

This decision for a new council member comes after the resignation of a former member.

After tonights meeting his seat will be filled once he is officially sworn in.

