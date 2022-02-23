New COVID-19 Guidance Removing Quarantine Rules for Indiana Schools Goes Into Effect

New COVID-19 guidance issued by the Indiana State Department of Health went into effect on Wednesday.
The new guidance from state health leaders states that students who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case will no longer need to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status and whether or not the school requires masks.
The guidance also states that schools are no longer required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases of the virus among students and staff to the state health department.
According to ISDH, guidance for schools around the state was eased as a result of the declining number of new positive COVID-19 cases around Indiana in recent days.
While the new guidance greatly reduces requirements for schools around the state, ISDH says schools are still expected to continue assisting local health departments with notification in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak or cluster, and are encouraged to continue to share information with families when a case is identified so parents can monitor their children for symptoms.