New COVID Deaths Reported in Kentucky's Daviess, Henderson, and Ohio Counties

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) is reporting new COVID-19 related deaths in several of its western Kentucky counties.
On Friday, GRDHD said 7 new deaths had occurred throughout Daviess, Henderson, and Ohio counties.
The health department also said that
- Daviess County - 191 new positive cases, 5 new deaths
- Hancock County - 11 new positive cases
- Henderson County - 51 new positive cases, 1 new death
- McLean County - 9 new positive cases
- Ohio County - 29 new positive case, 1 new death
- Union County - 18 new positive cases
- Webster County - 22 new positive cases
GRDHD says that now, there have been 63,684 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the seven-county district to date, with 777 total COVID-19 deaths.
New COVID-19 updates are released by GRDHD each Tuesday and Friday.