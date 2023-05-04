New Daviess County budget proposal may affect local drag shows

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Local advocates packed the courtroom on Thursday evening at the Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting in protest of a new budget ordinance.
Their attendance was a protest in response to the removal of $12,000 of county funding from the Owensboro Riverpark Center that may be related to pressure from groups opposing its monthly drag shows. Those groups feel that providing funding to a business that allows drag is an inappropriate use of their tax dollars.
According to Michael Schoenwald, an Owensboro resident, ”the LGBTQ community has every right to do what they want to do, and they also have the right to pay for their own program.”
Others feel that the removal of funds is the city removing support for an underrepresented group. Emil Sirio, chairman of the grassroots advocacy group The Collective, told 44News ”we want to go out here and let the leaders of our community know that we want to remain an inclusive community, and we want to keep the Riverpark funding where it’s at, if not increase it."
Jordan Blake Key, a Daviess County resident, told 44News ”[They have] drag shows that happen once a month on a Saturday, and then the county defunds the entire Riverpark. It was kind of like “wow, it’s really gotten to this point,” where the Riverpark as a cultural organization is coming into question, and it’s because of us, as queer people.”
Daviess County Central Commissioner Larry Conder says he is working on bringing leaders from both sides of the issue together for discussions. ”Some of the leaders have reached out, but they’ve reached out to us individually. How about all of us get together and have a good conversation."
”Come and meet us and know us," Key said. "I think it’s just about exposure to us as a people. Exposure to our art forms, and having those doors open.”
Thursday was the first reading of the budget ordinance. That means there was no vote. The second reading, where it will be voted on, is taking place on June 1st.