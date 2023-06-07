New design plan for 420 Main lot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — For 19 months, the lot at 5th and Main Street in Downtown Evansville has been nothing but rocks and grass, as developers and designs for the spot come and go.
Tonight, 44News is revealing their new design that could make the project go in a whole new direction.
420 Main was an 18-story office building in the heart of downtown.
It was the tallest building in the city, but it was basically vacant for over a decade, becoming an eyesore as the rest of the neighborhood grew around it.
Now, after its demolition in 2021, the spot in which it once stood has become an eyesore as well.
Plans for construction and development slowed, likely due to inflation.
After several designs for the lot fell through, with several different developers, CRG Residential took the reins.
A new rendering shows what could be the future of 5th and Main.
The design looks to include one U-shaped building around the block on 5th Avenue, with a potential courtyard and swimming pool.
Commercial space would be open along Main Street and 5th Street on the first floor.
The remaining three floors would be residential.