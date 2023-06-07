New design plan for 420 Main lot in Evansville

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all southwest Indiana
counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Claire Dugan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — For 19 months, the lot at 5th and Main Street in Downtown Evansville has been nothing but rocks and grass, as developers and designs for the spot come and go.

Tonight, 44News is revealing their new design that could make the project go in a whole new direction.

420 Main was an 18-story office building in the heart of downtown.

It was the tallest building in the city, but it was basically vacant for over a decade, becoming an eyesore as the rest of the neighborhood grew around it.

Now, after its demolition in 2021, the spot in which it once stood has become an eyesore as well.

Plans for construction and development slowed, likely due to inflation.

After several designs for the lot fell through, with several different developers, CRG Residential took the reins.

A new rendering shows what could be the future of 5th and Main.

The design looks to include one U-shaped building around the block on 5th Avenue, with a potential courtyard and swimming pool.

Commercial space would be open along Main Street and 5th Street on the first floor.

The remaining three floors would be residential.

