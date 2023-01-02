New details released in first murder in Evansville in 2023

New details have been released relating to the first murder of 2023 in Evansville.
According to Evansville Police, Brandon Schaefer accused of shooting a man in the head behind Showplace Cinemas along North Third Avenue.
In an affidavit, Evansville Police were dispatched to a shots fired run after 1 A.M. on New Year's Day. Schaefer called 911 and said he "shot someone in the head behind the movie theater on First Ave." He also said he threw a gun into the nearby creek.
Schaefer's sister also called 911 and said her brother had just told her he shot someone and was planning to shoot himself next. He said that he "messed up" to her and wanted to say goodbye.
When EPD arrived to the scene, they located the victim partially submerged in a small creek behind the theater. He had a single gunshot wound to the head.
Later that morning, Schaefer was located at his apartment on North Fulton Avenue. He was taken into custody and questioned at EPD Headquarters.
Schaefer told police he was thinking about killing someone for some time, but had yet to act on those thoughts. Schaefer said he was out for a walk when he saw a homeless man sleeping behind the theater. Schaefer didn't know the man. He told police he walked up to the man and shot him in the head while he was sleeping. He then said he moved the body, first to a nearby dumpster, and then to the creek where the victim was found.
According to the affidavit, Schaefer said he took the clothes belonging to the victim and wore them back to his apartment. Schaefer said he collected the shell casings, placed them into a glove, and threw them on the ground next to the gun. Both the gun and the shell casings were found by police.
Schaefer remains in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.