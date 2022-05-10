New details revealed in Evansville capture of fugitives Vicky White and Casey White

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, held a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon following the pursuit and capture of Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.
After a nationwide manhunt for the two, Casey and Vicky ended up right here in the River City.
On Monday, they led authorities on a pursuit down Highway 41. That pursuit ended in a crash near Highway 57 and Burch Road in Evansville.
Authorities believe Vicky shot herself during the pursuit. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Casey was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. After his initial court hearing Tuesday, he's now set to be transported back to Alabama to face charges.
New Details Revealed in Tuesday's Press Conference
During the news conference held by authorities in Vanderburgh County on Tuesday, Sheriff Dave Wedding shared several new details.
Sheriff Wedding went revealed that about $29,000 cash was recovered from the car that Vicky and Casey were fleeing in, and said that it was "left over." Vicky White had reportedly sold her home for just over $90,000 before her and Casey went missing from Alabama.
The sheriff said that investigators believe Vicky and Casey had stopped in Evansville to get their bearings and hide out for a while. He said it's not believed that Vicky and Casey had any relatives, friends, or acquaintances in Evansville or Vanderburgh County.
Sheriff Wedding also mentioned that the two had multiple wigs with them to use as disguises.
He said the two had been staying at Motel 41, which is just off of Highway 41 in Evansville.
Casey White Planned on Getting Into Shootout, Sheriff Says
According to Sheriff Wedding, multiple firearms were located in the vehicle that Vicky and Casey were traveling in. Sheriff Wedding said there were at least four handguns and an AR-15. "Any one of these weapons could have been used to ambush our officers while they were attempting to capture a murder suspect," Sheriff Wedding said.
During an interview with Casey, Sheriff Wedding says he admitted to planning on getting into a shootout with law enforcement. "He said that he was probably going to have a shootout at the stake of both of them losing their lives," Sheriff Wedding said.
Sheriff Wedding says that the shootout may have happened if Vicky and Casey hadn't ran their vehicle into a ditch.
"This ditch actually helped us in the pursuit...As they forcefully rammed the vehicle, it turned over on its side - and that disrupted his plan to try to have a shootout with law enforcement - and he even made that statement," Sheriff Wedding explained.
Timeline of Stolen Truck Found at Evansville Car Wash
We first broke the news that US Marshals were in Evansville investigating a possible connection to Vicky and Casey after a stolen truck was found abandoned at a local car wash. We interviewed James Stinson, the manager of the carwash who initially called 44News to tell us he had seen Casey White on his security camera.
The security camera footage from the car wash was dated May 3, 2022, meaning Casey and Vicky were at the business nearly a week before their capture.
Evansville Police Department chief Billy Bolin laid out a clear timeline of the department's involvement in the truck that was left at the car wash, which was later found to be stolen out of Tennessee.
"On May 2, we had an officer proactively driving through lots, and he was running plates just to see if they were stolen," Chief Bolin explained. "He actually was the first one to run this plate on the evening of May 2, and it didn't come back stolen."
"On May 4, we got the call to the car wash, and the first officer went out and the caller was not on-scene when the officer was there," Chief Bolin continued. "We do have body camera footage of the officer running the plate, looking in the car, he ran the VIN number and then he left because it was an abandoned vehicle - we can't tow that - it would have to be 48 hours at the (business) owners request before we can tow it off of private property, but the owner of a residence can choose to have it towed on their own."
After that, Chief Bolin says the vehicle was towed by Stinson.
"At that point last week, there was no tie at all to this being involved with anything out of state - there was no mention of it being connected to them," Chief Bolin said. "So it was just an abandoned vehicle at that point."
During Tuesday's press conference, Sheriff Wedding said he didn't know anything about the reward money that was being offered in the investigation.
Numerous agencies are involved in the investigation, which Sheriff Wedding said could continue for weeks.
You can hear full remarks from Tuesday's press conference in the video attached to this news article.