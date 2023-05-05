New Evansville noise ordinance tested by start of summer outdoor events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Summer is just around the corner and people have started hitting the streets for those warm weather outdoor events. With that, comes plenty of noise, putting Evansville’s brand new noise ordinance to its first test.
During the busy Haynie's Corner First Friday of May, others living just a few blocks from the bustling district weren't bothered by the uptick in events in the area.
Chip Bridges, a Haynie's Corner local, told 44News ”it’s been pretty quiet around here.”
The new ordinance includes several changes that give law enforcement more discretion in enforcing the ordinance and clears up the definition of unreasonable noise.
Kirk Wright, an Evansville riverfront homeowner, says he frequently hears unreasonably loud car speakers and motorcycles. Frequently vehicles will be so loud that their car alarm goes off.
Some have noticed big changes as summer starts. Marina Pointe, the outdoor bar standing where LST-325 was previously docked, open their doors during the warmer months.
Wright told 44News ”as the summer comes on, we can even hear Marina Pointe when they really crank it up. I know there’s been some complaints from neighbors on that. Trying to sleep at midnight on a Saturday night and all you hear is thump, thump, thump–it’s a little bit aggravating.”
For outdoor events, loud speakers will have to stop between 10pm and 7am, Sunday through Thursday. The hours on Friday and Saturday are 11pm to 7am.
Notably, the unamplified human voice is exempt from the noise ordinance.