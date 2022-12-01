 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southwest Indiana, the counties of Posey,
Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Pike. In southern Illinois,
counties along and north of Highway 13. In southeast Missouri,
Perry County.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New flood forecast service comes to Henderson County

New flood service for Henderson County

There is a new flood forecast service by the National Weather Service for Henderson County.

A new service will allow for the people of Henderson County to monitor flooding on the Ohio River.

"We're really glad to announce forecast services available to the community. To be able to issue warnings and statements for the community we hope gives people chances to plan and prepare for flooding in their areas," said Mary Lamm, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah.

The National Weather Service will issue forecasts for the river gage, including flood warnings, when the Ohio River is within five feet of the 36 foot flood stage.

"It takes some time, it takes some effort, and a little bit of legwork, and we're very glad to announce starting today, we will have flood only forecasts available for the area," Lamm added.

Henderson County has many low lying areas. This project is essential to give timely warnings with readings specific to the Henderson area.

The warnings and forecasts will be available from the National Weather Service Paducah's website under rivers and lakes.

People can also sign up to receive warnings directly through the phone with the county's hyper-reach notification system provided by the Henderson Office of Emergency Management.

"They felt this would be a good area for us to begin the whole process with preparation in the county, working with organizations to make sure their safety locations are determined, and provide them with the necessary tools to be prepared as possible," explained Tim Troutman, Deputy Director of Weather Preparedness for Henderson County Emergency Management.

Leaders say they hope the new service will allow for people here in Henderson County to be better prepared for floods when they occur.

